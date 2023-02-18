Terrace Energy (CVE:TZR) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.20

Shares of Terrace Energy Corp. (CVE:TZR – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as high as C$0.20. Terrace Energy shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 3,500 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 million and a PE ratio of 0.83.

Terrace Energy Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously it was engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company was formerly known as Terrace Resources Inc and changed its name to Terrace Energy Corp.

