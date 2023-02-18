Tertiary Minerals (LON:TYM) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.16

Tertiary Minerals plc (LON:TYM – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00). Tertiary Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.15 ($0.00), with a volume of 49,977,464 shares trading hands.

Tertiary Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 0.16. The company has a market cap of £2.19 million and a PE ratio of -1.43.

About Tertiary Minerals

(Get Rating)

Tertiary Minerals plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral deposits. The company engages in the development of a multi-commodity project portfolio, including precious metals, base metals, and industrial minerals. It owns interests in the Storuman fluorspar project located in north central Sweden; the Lassedalen fluorspar project located in the south-west of Oslo, Norway; the Pyramid gold project located in the northwest of Reno, Nevada; the Paymaster polymetallic project that includes claims covering an area of 390 acres located in southwest of Tonopah, Nevada; and the Kaaresselkä and Kiekerömaa gold projects located in Finland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tertiary Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tertiary Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.