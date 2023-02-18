The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Beaumont Financial Partners LLC

Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,771 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Boeing by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,901,503 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,447,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781,349 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Boeing by 189.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,894,753 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $229,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,669 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Boeing by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 44,678,806 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,108,487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,565 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Boeing by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,655,099 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,866,925,000 after acquiring an additional 913,386 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $135,429,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on BA. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.41.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.66 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.02 and a fifty-two week high of $221.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $203.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.48.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

