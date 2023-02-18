The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.46 Per Share

The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44.

Coca-Cola has increased its dividend by an average of 3.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 61 years. Coca-Cola has a payout ratio of 63.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Coca-Cola to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.3%.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $60.12 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $54.01 and a 12-month high of $67.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.98. The firm has a market cap of $259.99 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 42.35%. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.70.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 34,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $2,103,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,216,775.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian John Smith sold 126,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.07, for a total value of $7,881,152.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,547.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 256,047 shares of company stock worth $15,921,296 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KO. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.