The Debt Box Trading Down 1.2% This Week (DEBT)

The Debt Box (DEBT) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 18th. One The Debt Box token can currently be purchased for about $22.73 or 0.00092407 BTC on popular exchanges. The Debt Box has a market capitalization of $688.06 million and $2.05 million worth of The Debt Box was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, The Debt Box has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About The Debt Box

The Debt Box’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. The Debt Box’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. The official message board for The Debt Box is www.instagram.com/thedebtbox. The Debt Box’s official Twitter account is @thedebtbox and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for The Debt Box is www.thedebtbox.com.

The Debt Box Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The DEBT token is the central support and utility token for the DEBT Box ecosystem which has a growing list of token projects. Each project will have a swap pairing with the DEBT token. Other projects in the ecosystem are deflationary with transfer fees to support the network, discouraging frequent trading. Because of this, a token holder will be encouraged to transfer their project token value to the DEBT token before transferring and using it for trading and liquidity. With the central role it plays on the platform, DEBT will generate demand as more and more projects enter the ecosystem and token projects mature.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Debt Box directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Debt Box should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Debt Box using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

