The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust (NYSE:GRX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 17th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th.

The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

Shares of GRX traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.41. 14,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,308. The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust has a 1-year low of $9.40 and a 1-year high of $13.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.42.

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 61,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Jonas, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 61,000 shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,000 shares in the company, valued at $610,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 717,640 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after acquiring an additional 69,459 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 473,587 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 315,030 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 26,584 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 239,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in The Gabelli Healthcare & Wellness Trust by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 197,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 24,596 shares in the last quarter.

The Gabelli Healthcare and Wellness Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies primarily operating in the healthcare and wellness sector.

