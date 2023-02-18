The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Short Interest Update

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 30,740,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the January 15th total of 33,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 17.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at GAP

In other GAP news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GAP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Towle & Co increased its position in GAP by 9,453.9% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 2,637,840 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $21,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,230 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GAP in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,617,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in GAP by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,366,694 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,262,000 after acquiring an additional 931,496 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GAP by 470.4% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 360,438 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 297,247 shares during the period. Finally, Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in GAP by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,608,626 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $318,135,000 after acquiring an additional 247,148 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GAP Trading Down 0.4 %

GPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of GAP from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $13.74. 4,104,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,806,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.94. GAP has a fifty-two week low of $7.79 and a fifty-two week high of $16.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. GAP had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

