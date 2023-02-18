The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Price Target to $210.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $190.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on monday.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on monday.com from $165.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised monday.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on monday.com from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $174.31.
monday.com Trading Down 4.0 %
Shares of MNDY stock opened at $153.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.53 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.80 and a 200-day moving average of $116.48. monday.com has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $212.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Insight Holdings Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Insight Holdings Group LLC now owns 13,721,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,673,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,450 shares in the last quarter. Sonnipe Ltd bought a new stake in monday.com during the fourth quarter worth $518,057,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,145,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,759,000 after acquiring an additional 250,756 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in monday.com by 47.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after acquiring an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 7.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 975,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,514,000 after acquiring an additional 65,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.
About monday.com
monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.
