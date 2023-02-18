The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Price Target to $80.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KALU. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. StockNews.com raised Kaiser Aluminum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

Shares of KALU opened at $88.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -978.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.41. Kaiser Aluminum has a 12-month low of $59.24 and a 12-month high of $107.41.

Kaiser Aluminum Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Kaiser Aluminum

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 24th. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3,421.84%.

In other Kaiser Aluminum news, CFO Neal E. West sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total value of $33,788.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after buying an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

Featured Articles

