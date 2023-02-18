The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Price Target to $27.00

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PARR. StockNews.com upgraded Par Pacific from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Par Pacific from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Par Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $26.17.
PARR stock opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.48. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 2.06. Par Pacific has a 12-month low of $11.66 and a 12-month high of $28.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.
