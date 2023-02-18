The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€33.00” Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on STM. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($47.31) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley set a €36.00 ($38.71) target price on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($51.61) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €60.00 ($64.52) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Shares of STM opened at €45.91 ($49.36) on Wednesday. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of €12.40 ($13.33) and a fifty-two week high of €21.45 ($23.06). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €36.45.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

