The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HHC. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Howard Hughes to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Howard Hughes in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

In other Howard Hughes news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage acquired 1,560,205 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $109,214,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,180,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,625,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 2,219,532 shares of company stock valued at $158,910,530 in the last quarter. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Howard Hughes by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Howard Hughes by 53.5% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Howard Hughes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,716,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Howard Hughes by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period.

HHC opened at $88.10 on Friday. Howard Hughes has a 52 week low of $50.90 and a 52 week high of $105.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

The Howard Hughes Corp. engages in the development and management of commercial, residential, and mixed-use real estate. It operates through the following segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, Seaport District, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment consists of retail, office, hospitality, and multi-family properties along with other real estate investments.

