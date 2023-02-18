The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Short Interest Update

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,060,000 shares, a decline of 8.7% from the January 15th total of 12,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Currently, 15.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Power Corp of Canada raised its position in Lion Electric by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Power Corp of Canada now owns 77,143,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,802,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842,519 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Lion Electric by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 255,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 57,053 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Lion Electric by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lion Electric by 147.8% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 16,297 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Lion Electric during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Price Performance

Lion Electric Company Profile

Lion Electric stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.46. 499,374 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,026,563. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $1.83 and a 12-month high of $9.21. The company has a market cap of $478.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

