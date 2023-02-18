The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Short Interest Update

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the January 15th total of 2,550,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 450,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lovesac

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer purchased 10,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 172,970 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,310. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Lovesac alerts:

Institutional Trading of Lovesac

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOVE. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Lovesac by 333.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Lovesac by 1,064.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lovesac by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Lovesac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lovesac Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LOVE opened at $29.02 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.72. The company has a market capitalization of $440.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.45. Lovesac has a 12-month low of $17.60 and a 12-month high of $63.41.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $134.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.80 million. Lovesac had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lovesac will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on LOVE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Lovesac from $100.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lovesac from $97.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Lovesac from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

Lovesac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.