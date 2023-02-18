The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a decrease of 9.7% from the January 15th total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 192,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
St. Joe Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of St. Joe stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.76. 138,242 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,052. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.26. St. Joe has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $62.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.16 and its 200-day moving average is $38.46.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of St. Joe by 197.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of St. Joe in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in St. Joe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in St. Joe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. 86.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and sells homesites to builders and retail consumers.
