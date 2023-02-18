theglobe.com (OTCMKTS:TGLO) Shares Up 4.1%

theglobe.com, inc. (OTCMKTS:TGLO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 29,846 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 171,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

theglobe.com Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.35.

theglobe.com Company Profile

theglobe.com, Inc operates as a shell company, which engages in an online community with registered members and users in the United States and abroad. The company was founded by Todd V. Krizelman and Stephan J. Paternot on May 1, 1995 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Stories

