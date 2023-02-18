Thomas Sonderman Sells 10,000 Shares of SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) Stock

SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT – Get Rating) CEO Thomas Sonderman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total value of $150,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 524,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,907,831.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Sonderman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, Thomas Sonderman sold 4,050 shares of SkyWater Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $34,020.00.

SkyWater Technology Price Performance

SkyWater Technology stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. SkyWater Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.43 and a 52-week high of $20.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SKYT has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on SkyWater Technology to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on SkyWater Technology from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, SkyWater Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth $1,363,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the third quarter worth $1,243,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SkyWater Technology during the fourth quarter worth $1,135,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 549.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 149,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWater Technology by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 789,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 145,275 shares during the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SkyWater Technology Company Profile

SkyWater Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor development and manufacturing services. The company offers engineering and process development support services to co-create technologies with customers; and semiconductor manufacturing services for various silicon-based analog and mixed-signal, power discrete, microelectromechanical systems, and rad-hard integrated circuits.

