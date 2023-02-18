Thor Explorations (CVE:THX) Shares Down 1.9%

Thor Explorations Ltd. (CVE:THX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.26 and last traded at C$0.27. Approximately 15,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 171,753 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.27.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Thor Explorations in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.14.

Thor Explorations ( CVE:THX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$72.68 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Thor Explorations Ltd. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Thor Explorations Ltd., a natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

