THOR Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on THO. Benchmark lowered shares of THOR Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of THOR Industries to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of THOR Industries from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.75.

THOR Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:THO opened at $95.11 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.39 and a 200-day moving average of $83.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. THOR Industries has a twelve month low of $66.26 and a twelve month high of $105.36.

THOR Industries Dividend Announcement

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. THOR Industries had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 29.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that THOR Industries will post 7.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. THOR Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On THOR Industries

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in THO. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in THOR Industries by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,028 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 10,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,778 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 30.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 9.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,677 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 98.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THOR Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles, North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles, and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

