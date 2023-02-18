Threshold (T) Price Reaches $0.0410 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Threshold has a total market cap of $410.07 million and $22.31 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Threshold Token Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995103 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04191993 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $20,391,393.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

