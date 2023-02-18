Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0411 on Major Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $410.90 million and $20.19 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One Threshold token can now be purchased for $0.0411 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Threshold alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00009465 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00044172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029095 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001751 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00018898 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004040 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00216142 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24,653.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Hermez Network (HEZ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00021777 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official message board is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,495,771,925.995103 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.04191993 USD and is up 5.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 71 active market(s) with $20,391,393.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Threshold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Threshold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Threshold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Threshold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.