thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €5.70 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.70 ($6.13) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TKA. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.20) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.50 ($12.37) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 17th. Barclays set a €6.00 ($6.45) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.60) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €6.98 ($7.50) on Tuesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($22.26) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($29.04). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €6.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of €5.83.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of materials services, industrial components, automotive technology, steel, and marine systems in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Materials Services segment distributes materials and offers technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors.

