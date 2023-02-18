Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals
Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.
