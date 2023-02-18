Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of TTNP stock opened at $0.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.06. Titan Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Titan Pharmaceuticals news, CEO David E. Lazar bought 37,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.97 per share, with a total value of $36,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,368,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,267,834.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Titan Pharmaceuticals

Titan Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 559.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,710 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 204,200 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals by 516.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,106 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 52,874 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Titan Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. 32.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of chronic diseases utilizing its long-term, continuous drug delivery platform, ProNeura. Its lead product is Probuphine, a buprenorphine implant for the maintenance treatment of opioid addiction. The company was founded by Louis R.

