Toncoin (TON) Trading Up 7.2% Over Last Week

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00009566 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Toncoin has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion and $28.57 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00043851 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00029137 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001749 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00018904 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000166 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00215802 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000132 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,618.26 or 1.00004595 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

Toncoin (CRYPTO:TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.33224104 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 85 active market(s) with $28,125,097.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

