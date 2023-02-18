TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BLD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of TopBuild from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $201.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild from $184.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of TopBuild to $224.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $228.11.

Get TopBuild alerts:

TopBuild Price Performance

BLD opened at $198.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.50. TopBuild has a fifty-two week low of $140.66 and a fifty-two week high of $232.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TopBuild Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 394.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TopBuild during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 118.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation and distribution of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. and Canadian construction industry. It operates through the following segments: Installation, Specialty Distribution, and Corporate. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services and business branches located in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.