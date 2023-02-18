TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $350.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share.
TPG Stock Performance
TPG stock opened at $33.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.65. TPG has a 12-month low of $23.09 and a 12-month high of $44.43.
TPG Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%. This is an increase from TPG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TPG’s payout ratio is currently -1,000.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TPG
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPG. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in TPG in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in TPG during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of TPG in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in TPG by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.94% of the company’s stock.
TPG Company Profile
TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager worldwide. It offers investment management services to unconsolidated funds, collateralized loan obligations, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory services, debt and equity arrangements, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.
