TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.
TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 386,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.
TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.34%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.
TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile
TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
