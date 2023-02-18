TPG RE Finance Trust (TRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter.

TPG RE Finance Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TRTX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.05. 386,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 274,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.15 million, a PE ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.12. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $6.31 and a one year high of $12.33. The company has a quick ratio of 177.12, a current ratio of 177.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

TPG RE Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 28th. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -110.34%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG RE Finance Trust

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $314,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 14.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 164.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TPG RE Finance Trust by 8.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRTX. BTIG Research lowered TPG RE Finance Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

TPG RE Finance Trust Company Profile

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. The company was founded on October 24, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

