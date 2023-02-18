Tribe Price Tops $0.26 on Major Exchanges (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. One Tribe token can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001065 BTC on major exchanges. Tribe has a total market capitalization of $118.91 million and approximately $294,607.05 worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tribe has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Tribe alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002145 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.29 or 0.00423704 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000103 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,908.19 or 0.28066890 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About Tribe

Tribe was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official website is fei.money.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tribe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tribe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tribe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tribe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tribe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.