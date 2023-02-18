TriMas Co. (TRS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 on March 9th

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st.

TriMas Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TRS opened at $31.11 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. TriMas has a one year low of $21.41 and a one year high of $33.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Get TriMas alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in TriMas by 80.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in TriMas by 182.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in TriMas by 171.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TriMas in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About TriMas

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TRS shares. William Blair lowered shares of TriMas from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of TriMas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

(Get Rating)

TriMas Corp. engages in the manufacture of industrial products for customers in the consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs and manufactures dispensing products, including foaming pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, sanitizer pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, nasal sprayers and trigger sprayers, polymeric and steel caps and closures, including food lids, flip-top closures, child resistant caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts, polymeric jar products, and fully integrated dispensers for fill-ready bag-in-box applications, all for a variety of consumer product markets including, but not limited to, beauty and personal care, home care, food and beverage, and pharmaceutical and nutraceutical, as well as the industrial market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TriMas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TriMas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.