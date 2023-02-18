Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

TFPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.

Get Triple Flag Precious Metals alerts:

Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Triple Flag Precious Metals

Triple Flag Precious Metals Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $1,633,693,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $37,183,000. William Marsh Rice University bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $27,975,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth $9,694,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP bought a new position in Triple Flag Precious Metals during the third quarter worth $8,426,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triple Flag Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.