Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM) PT Lowered to C$22.00

Triple Flag Precious Metals (NYSE:TFPM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Triple Flag Precious Metals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.
TFPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$21.00 to C$222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Triple Flag Precious Metals from C$19.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:TFPM opened at $14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. Triple Flag Precious Metals has a 1 year low of $10.36 and a 1 year high of $16.60.
Triple Flag Precious Metals Corp., a gold-focused streaming and royalty company, engages in acquiring and managing precious metals and other streams and royalties in Australia, Canada, Colombia, Mongolia, Peru, South Africa, and the United States. The company has a portfolio of streams and royalties providing exposure primarily to gold and silver.
