Tristel (LON:TSTL) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $345.11

Tristel plc (LON:TSTL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 345.11 ($4.19) and traded as low as GBX 298 ($3.62). Tristel shares last traded at GBX 317.50 ($3.85), with a volume of 36,132 shares changing hands.

Tristel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 358.65 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 344.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £148.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15,750.00.

Tristel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tristel plc develops, manufactures, and sells infection prevention products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Medical Device Decontamination, Hospital Environmental Surface Disinfection, and Other. It offers medical instrument disinfection products, including airway management, cardiology, ear, nose and throat, endoscopy, ophthalmology, phlebotomy, reproductive health/IVF, surface, ultrasound, urology, women's health, and other products under the Tristel brand; contamination control products, which include cleanroom, laboratory, pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and toiletry disinfectants under the Crystel brand; and airborne and veterinary device disinfectants under the Anistel brand.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tristel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tristel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.