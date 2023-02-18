Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $153.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $77.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Twilio from $69.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a report on Sunday, November 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Twilio presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.30.

Get Twilio alerts:

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TWLO traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $70.67. The company had a trading volume of 9,310,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,582,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.89. Twilio has a 12 month low of $41.00 and a 12 month high of $176.96. The firm has a market cap of $13.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Twilio

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,252 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.