Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.50-7.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.935-1.970 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion. Tyler Technologies also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $7.50-$7.65 EPS.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TYL. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $408.00 to $375.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $434.00.
Shares of Tyler Technologies stock opened at $343.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of 88.79 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $341.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 0.95. Tyler Technologies has a 1 year low of $281.11 and a 1 year high of $453.03.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,719,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $554,306,000 after acquiring an additional 357,779 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 15.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after acquiring an additional 101,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $164,642,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Tyler Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 443,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,392,000 after acquiring an additional 16,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.45% of the company’s stock.
Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.
