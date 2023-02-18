U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
U-Haul Trading Up 1.1 %
UHAL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
Insider Activity
In other U-Haul news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,114,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 721,835 shares of company stock valued at $44,422,732. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of U-Haul
About U-Haul
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
