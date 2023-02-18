U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

U-Haul Trading Up 1.1 %

UHAL opened at $64.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $70.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.32. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get U-Haul alerts:

Insider Activity

In other U-Haul news, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 1,324,000 shares in the company, valued at $86,960,320. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other U-Haul news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 130,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $7,907,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,054,000 shares in the company, valued at $64,114,820. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Edward J. Shoen purchased 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $65.68 per share, for a total transaction of $7,553,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now owns 1,324,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,960,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 721,835 shares of company stock valued at $44,422,732. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of U-Haul

About U-Haul

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Weil Company Inc. boosted its position in U-Haul by 2.2% during the second quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 2.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 27.3% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 3.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of U-Haul by 6.2% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.