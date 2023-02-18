UBS Group Reiterates €33.00 Price Target for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($35.48) target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ADRNY. Jefferies Financial Group set a €28.50 ($30.65) target price on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €32.00 ($34.41) price target on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €30.97 ($33.30).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize stock opened at €31.82 ($34.22) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €29.69 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.15. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 12-month low of €24.80 ($26.67) and a 12-month high of €33.62 ($36.15).

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: The U.S., Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod.

