UBS Oconnor LLC Has $5.16 Million Holdings in UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of UTA Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:UTAA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 514,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,526 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 1.29% of UTA Acquisition worth $5,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UTA Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of UTA Acquisition by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 144,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 19,648 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UTA Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $493,000. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTA Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of UTAA stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.11. UTA Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.35.

UTA Acquisition Company Profile

UTA Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business operating in the gaming, digital media, creator economy, entertainment, and technology industries.

