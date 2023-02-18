UBS Oconnor LLC Invests $6.20 Million in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 79,278 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 82.7% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 349 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv during the third quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Aptiv by 147.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aptiv by 94.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APTV shares. Wolfe Research lowered Aptiv from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Aptiv from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.76.

Aptiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APTV opened at $119.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Aptiv PLC has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $144.72. The company has a market cap of $32.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 3.40%. Aptiv’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Aptiv

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Aptiv

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Stories

