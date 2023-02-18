UBS Oconnor LLC Purchases 6,518 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 143,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $4,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Price Performance

Shares of AMH opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12 month low of $29.31 and a 12 month high of $43.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.33. The company has a market cap of $11.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.42, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.66.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 4,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.