UBS Oconnor LLC Raises Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

UBS Oconnor LLC grew its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,430 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AZN. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 55.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 4,249 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 22.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,466,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,328,000 after buying an additional 1,343,939 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 102.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2.8% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 16.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($151.74) to £135 ($163.87) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($145.67) to £130 ($157.81) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.43) to GBX 126 ($1.53) in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9,510.67.

AstraZeneca Price Performance

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $68.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.87. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $52.65 and a fifty-two week high of $72.12. The firm has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.05%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.