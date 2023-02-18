UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 47,712 Shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its holdings in shares of Marblegate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GATE – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 476,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,712 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.16% of Marblegate Acquisition worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Elequin Capital LP lifted its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 2.0% during the third quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 75,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marblegate Acquisition by 92.0% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 319,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 152,880 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marblegate Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $4,540,000. Finally, OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Marblegate Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $279,000. 70.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marblegate Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Marblegate Acquisition stock opened at $10.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.01. Marblegate Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $10.20.

Marblegate Acquisition Profile

Marblegate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

