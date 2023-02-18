UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 47,777 Shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC decreased its stake in shares of ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XFIN – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,777 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 1.66% of ExcelFin Acquisition worth $4,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 38.3% in the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 49,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,774 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $110,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ExcelFin Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in ExcelFin Acquisition by 50.3% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 450,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after buying an additional 150,925 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

ExcelFin Acquisition Stock Performance

XFIN stock opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.10. ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $11.03.

ExcelFin Acquisition Profile

ExcelFin Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

