UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 56,730 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV)

UBS Oconnor LLC lowered its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIV – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 564,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,730 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC owned 0.89% of CF Acquisition Corp. IV worth $5,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,353,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after acquiring an additional 491,290 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,072,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 3rd quarter worth $345,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 420,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 281,021 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 182.0% in the 3rd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 58,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 37,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. IV alerts:

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Stock Performance

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV stock opened at $10.24 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $11.01.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Profile

CF Acquisition Corp. IV does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate, technology, and software industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.