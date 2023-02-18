UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 70,536 Shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL)

UBS Oconnor LLC cut its position in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:COOL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 701,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,536 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Corner Growth Acquisition were worth $6,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 46.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 63,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 20,328 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 5.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,923 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Corner Growth Acquisition in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,169,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Corner Growth Acquisition by 4.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 147,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

COOL stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.68 and a twelve month high of $10.08.

Corner Growth Acquisition Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

