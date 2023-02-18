UBS Oconnor LLC Sells 8,790 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

UBS Oconnor LLC trimmed its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,790 shares during the period. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Linde by 0.5% during the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 28.6% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its position in Linde by 4.2% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Linde by 4.3% during the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Linde by 0.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Linde Price Performance

LIN opened at $321.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $309.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $158.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.87. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $262.47 and a 12-month high of $347.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $390.00 to $375.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $360.94.

Linde Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

