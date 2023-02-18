Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Robert W. Baird

Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

UDMY has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Udemy from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Udemy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Udemy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.80.

Shares of UDMY opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. Udemy has a 12 month low of $9.47 and a 12 month high of $17.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.86 and a beta of 1.74.

In other Udemy news, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $49,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Udemy news, CFO Sarah Blanchard sold 10,163 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $108,439.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,081,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,540,095.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Prasad Gune sold 4,672 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $49,850.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 275,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,938,752.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 635,688 shares of company stock worth $7,209,599 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Udemy in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Udemy by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Udemy by 141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Udemy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $58,000. 73.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for teaching and learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 49 million learners with access to approximately 180,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

