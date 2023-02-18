UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Tops $147.70 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. In the last week, UMA has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market capitalization of $147.70 million and approximately $10.89 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.14 or 0.00008693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About UMA

UMA launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

