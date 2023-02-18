UMA (UMA) Market Capitalization Tops $148.70 Million

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, UMA has traded 12.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a market cap of $148.70 million and $11.84 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA token can now be bought for approximately $2.16 or 0.00008726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UMA Profile

UMA’s genesis date was January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 108,858,567 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,947,415 tokens. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. UMA’s official Twitter account is @umaprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

UMA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA, or Universal Market Access, is a protocol for the creation of synthetic assets based on the Ethereum (ETH) blockchain. UMA was launched in December 2018. Synthetic assets are a class of assets that represent different, underlying assets and have the same value. UMA specifically enables its users to design and create self-executing, self-enforcing financial contracts secured by economic incentives and run them on Ethereum’s blockchain. In essence, UMA allows counterparties to digitize and automate any real-world financial derivatives, such as futures, contracts for differences (CFDs) or total return swaps. It also enables the creation of self-fulfilling derivative contracts based on digital assets, like other cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the exchanges listed above.

