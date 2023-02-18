Uniswap 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $195.27 Million (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 18th. One Uniswap token can currently be purchased for approximately $7.04 or 0.00028560 BTC on exchanges. Uniswap has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and $195.27 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 9.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Uniswap alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.05 or 0.00406076 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013559 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017259 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004054 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000437 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Uniswap

Uniswap is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official message board is uniswap.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.90812245 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 613 active market(s) with $163,082,625.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Uniswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Uniswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Uniswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.