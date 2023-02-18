Uniswap (UNI) One Day Volume Tops $161.96 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $6.92 or 0.00028131 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Uniswap has a total market cap of $5.28 billion and $161.96 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Uniswap has traded up 7.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $100.96 or 0.00410342 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00013576 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000819 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00017193 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004011 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000406 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

UNI is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 762,209,327 tokens. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. Uniswap’s official website is uniswap.org/blog/uni. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Uniswap

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 762,209,326.5354977 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 6.60596793 USD and is down -4.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 613 active market(s) with $142,924,318.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

