Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.11-$0.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $690.00 million-$705.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $720.22 million. Upwork also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.11-0.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UPWK. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $33.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $36.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Upwork from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Upwork in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Upwork has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $22.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:UPWK opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $13.90. Upwork has a 52-week low of $9.79 and a 52-week high of $25.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

In related news, insider Eric Gilpin sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total value of $86,578.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 39,238 shares in the company, valued at $473,210.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 8,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $102,112.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 876,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,567,924.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,033 shares of company stock valued at $741,714. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPWK. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Upwork by 30.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

